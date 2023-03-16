Penn Capital Management Company LLC Buys 3,531 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.73.

BURL stock opened at $212.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

