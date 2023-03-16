Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 107.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $51,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

