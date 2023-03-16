Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,141,601 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCS shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $812.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $826.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

Steelcase Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.