Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 75,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 144,811 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in The Pennant Group by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Pennant Group

In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 25,536 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $383,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry M. Smith bought 4,464 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $66,736.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Smith purchased 25,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $383,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Pennant Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNTG. TheStreet raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ PNTG opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.74 million, a PE ratio of 58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.11. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $20.28.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

