Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 472.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Bank of America raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,917. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $286,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $12,607,900. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

See Also

