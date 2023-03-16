Penn Capital Management Company LLC Grows Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.05% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 56,007 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,390.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock valued at $191,316,709. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of ALGM opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $248.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 16.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

