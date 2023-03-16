Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 65,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $134.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.75.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.