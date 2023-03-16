Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tim R. Bruckner sold 1,750 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $128,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,051.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

Shares of WAL opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 34.94%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

