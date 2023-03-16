Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $902,000 Position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315,269 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 174,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Daktronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 93,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the third quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daktronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Daktronics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DAKT stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.44 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

