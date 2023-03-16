Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,691,000 after purchasing an additional 126,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,900,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in GoDaddy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 359,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GoDaddy by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 549,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,822 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GDDY opened at $72.25 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $88.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.