Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $232,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:CF opened at $72.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.69 and a one year high of $119.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

