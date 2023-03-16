Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 14.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hess by 4.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 5,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $795,061.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,757.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,720 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,936. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $116.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.07.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

