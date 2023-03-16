Penn Capital Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 234.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 68.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 203,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,070.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

See Also

