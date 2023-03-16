Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
TowneBank Stock Performance
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TowneBank Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.
TowneBank Profile
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
