Penn Capital Management Company LLC Makes New $411,000 Investment in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,327 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $27.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $26.04 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.97.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

