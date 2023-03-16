Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,060 shares of company stock worth $5,922,481. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $328.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 84.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $453.03.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

