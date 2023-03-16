Penn Capital Management Company LLC Purchases 448 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after purchasing an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 1,954,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,151,000 after acquiring an additional 181,626 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,226,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,387,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

ALLETE stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

