Penn Capital Management Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,289 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,033 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 48,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $65,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 10,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,888 shares of company stock valued at $430,333. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.70.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.