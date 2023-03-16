Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 14,167 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,167 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBAL. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 50,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KBAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

