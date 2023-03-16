Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 2,576 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,242,532,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,091,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,601,000 after acquiring an additional 123,508 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $325.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $354.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.20.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

