Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 401 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after buying an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after buying an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $76.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.23.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRVL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

