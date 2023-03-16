Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 6,971 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 114.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $102.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $127.29.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

