Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 84 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,211,002,000 after purchasing an additional 88,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,658,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,200,000 after purchasing an additional 192,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,230,000 after acquiring an additional 98,283 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

Shares of AVB opened at $169.93 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.69 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

