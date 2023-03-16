Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 9,643 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,643 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

