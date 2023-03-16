Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 372.7% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $69.84 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

