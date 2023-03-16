Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.48%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Stories
