Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.041 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 121,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

