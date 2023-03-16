Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives Sell Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their sell rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($14.50) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.72) to GBX 1,600 ($19.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($17.90) to GBX 1,396 ($17.01) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($19.50) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Persimmon to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,581.86 ($19.28).

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Down 1.2 %

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,214.50 ($14.80) on Monday. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,332 ($28.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 598.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,382.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,333.30.

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

About Persimmon

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,374.38%.

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.