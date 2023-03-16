Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
