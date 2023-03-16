Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $1,152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 751,049 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 60,915 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

