Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

