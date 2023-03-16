Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,738 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.8% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.11.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

