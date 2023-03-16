Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

