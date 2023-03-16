Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a 200-day moving average of $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

