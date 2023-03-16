Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 532,387 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Phillips 66 worth $351,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $93.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

