Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $958.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 272.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

