Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) versus GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Financial Survey

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) and GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Piper Sandler Companies pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. GAMCO Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Piper Sandler Companies pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAMCO Investors pays out 6.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Piper Sandler Companies has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Piper Sandler Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and GAMCO Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 3 0 2.75 GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $161.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than GAMCO Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and GAMCO Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 7.74% 16.84% 9.99% GAMCO Investors 25.34% 57.64% 28.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and GAMCO Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.43 billion 1.68 $110.67 million $6.50 20.54 GAMCO Investors $258.75 million 1.82 $65.56 million $2.51 7.27

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than GAMCO Investors. GAMCO Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Piper Sandler Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats GAMCO Investors on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It offers investment advisory principally through Gabelli Funds and GAMCO Asset, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through its role as advisor to a family of mutual funds. The company was founded by Mario J. Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

