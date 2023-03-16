Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $5.72.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

