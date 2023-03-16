Power Corp of Canada Makes New $229,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNH opened at $465.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $484.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $434.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

