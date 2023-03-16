Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.67.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $141.83 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $334.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 35,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

