Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFS stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,211,421.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Robert Mcnerney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $59,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $207,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Christopher P. Martin sold 51,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,211,421.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 535,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,497,877.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 150,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,926 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

