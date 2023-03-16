Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Provident Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of PFS stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,351,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $265,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,217,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 124,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,730,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 150,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,423,000 after purchasing an additional 307,926 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Provident Financial Services Company Profile
Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.