Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report released on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

NYSE PEG opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 495,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,882,000 after buying an additional 51,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,788,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.68%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

