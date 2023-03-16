Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for AxoGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Sarcone anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AxoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AxoGen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AxoGen news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $136,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,550.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 20,939 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $207,296.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $416,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 429.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,987 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AxoGen by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 755,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 331,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AxoGen by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,536 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

