Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cellectis S.A. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cellectis in a research note issued on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellectis’ current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cellectis from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Cellectis Trading Down 7.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the second quarter worth about $680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cellectis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company. The firm operates through the segments: Therapeutics and Plants. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and monogenic diseases. The Plants segment focuses on using Calyxt’s proprietary PlantSpringTM technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative, high-value, and sustainable materials and products for use in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals.

