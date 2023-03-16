Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Increased by Oppenheimer

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.8 %
BBAI stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.
