Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Increased by Oppenheimer

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 4.8 %

BBAI stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 719.34%. The company had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai during the second quarter worth $2,291,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

