Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Boosted by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $557.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.30. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,028 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

