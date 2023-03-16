Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Boosted by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Cogent Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,999,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,028 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 267.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,876,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,805 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.2% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,944,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,596,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,447 shares during the last quarter.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
