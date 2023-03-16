Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alta Equipment Group Inc. Issued By Northland Capmk (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 15th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

NYSE ALTG opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $519.22 million, a P/E ratio of 83.05 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 6,000,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the period. B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,150,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,349,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 275,253 shares during the period. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Corporate. The Material Handling segment includes the sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and New York.

