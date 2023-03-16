Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Alaska Air Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.99 per share.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.

ALK opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

