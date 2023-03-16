Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Increased by Analyst

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for BigBear.ai in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 14th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBAI opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 719.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

