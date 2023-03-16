Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 327.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.