Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

TeraWulf stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

