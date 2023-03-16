Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TeraWulf Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TeraWulf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 14th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TeraWulf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TeraWulf’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
TeraWulf Price Performance
TeraWulf stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. TeraWulf has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.
TeraWulf Company Profile
TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

