Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

RL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $111.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,913,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,180,000 after buying an additional 778,289 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 4,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 691,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,962,000 after buying an additional 674,405 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,962,000 after buying an additional 640,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,172,000 after buying an additional 379,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

