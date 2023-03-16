Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Rathbones Group (LON:RAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 2,100 ($25.59) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rathbones Group to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,720 ($20.96) to GBX 2,000 ($24.38) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Investec lowered Rathbones Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($26.75) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.34).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,856 ($22.62) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,348.15, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,078.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,966.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. Rathbones Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,553.28 ($18.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,245 ($27.36).

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

Rathbones Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,370.37%.

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Further Reading

